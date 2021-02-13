Pahang IRB to resume operations on Feb 15

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13: All counter-related services at the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) offices in Pahang will resume on Feb 15.

In a statement today, the IRB said the tax services, Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat and stamp duty counters would operate from 8 am to 1 pm, from Monday to Friday.

“For the stamp duty counter, payments are only accepted until noon,” it said.

The IRB reminded all customers to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures stipulated by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

For enquires or feedback, the public can contact the IRB through Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 / 603-8911 1100 (overseas), HASiL Live Chat and IRB’s official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. - Bernama