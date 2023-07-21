Pahang JBPM aiming to set up 12 more volunteer fire brigades

KUANTAN: The Pahang Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is aiming to set up 12 more volunteer fire brigades (PBS) throughout the state, for faster response time.

State Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun said the role of PBS is crucial in rural areas far away from regular fire stations.

So far, there are 30 active PBS in the state with 13 of them in Bentong, Jerantut and Raub, with a total of 702 insured volunteer firefighters.

“PBS functions as the first responder before the arrival of the fire brigade and there are mostly established in rural areas and in the western parts of Pahang. The number of PBS needs to be increased especially in districts with large areas such as Lipis which only has one PBS, Felda areas as well as remote areas far away from fire stations,” he said at the handing over ceremony of grants to the state’s PBS at the Pahang JBPM headquarters here today.

Thirty PBS received a grant of RM3,000 each from the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) and RM2,000 from the state government.

Also present was Pahang JBPM director Datuk Dr Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa who stressed the need to identify the establishment of PBS in remote areas more than 25 km away from the nearest fire station. -Bernama