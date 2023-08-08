Pahang JBPM denies issuing offer letter to furniture supplier

KUANTAN: Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) today denied issuing an offer letter to furniture suppliers.

Its Public Relations Unit said that the department had received numerous complaints about the circulation of letters entitled “Offer to Supply Double Decker Beds and Hostel Mattresses for Kuantan Fire Department” since yesterday.

“The department confirms that the documents have been forged and urges those affected by this incident to report to the police for further action,“ it said in a statement.

Pahang JBPM has lodged a police report regarding the forgery of the government document, citing its potential to cause confusion among relevant parties and result in financial losses for them, the statement added.

The department urged the public to stay alert to the recent tactic of misusing government agency names to deceive and manipulate individuals involved. - Bernama