Pahang KPDNHEP seizes 31,000kg of cooking oil

KUANTAN: The Pahang Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) seized 31,000kg of cooking oil worth about RM77,500 in a raid at a heavy vehicle workshop in Seri Mahkota Aman here yesterday.

Pahang KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer Ahmad Fitri Ali said in the 4pm raid, enforcement officers found four iron tanks each, with a capacity of 10 tonnes, and several plastic tanks on the premises, believed to be used as a storage space for the cooking oil.

He said four men, aged between 30 and 50, believed to be the workers, were detained to facilitate investigations and a one-tonne lorry and a tanker lorry were also seized.

Ahmad Fitri said the cooking oil was believed to have been obtained from those who are licensed to pack cooking oil in Kuantan for resale to the industry and at the borders.

“Based on preliminary information, they claim the premises have only been operating for a month, but based on the equipment including the tanks, we believe that they have been doing this for a longer period.

“We believe that the mastermind is a man from outside Pahang who rented the premises,“ he told reporters here today.

He said the case was being investigated under the Supply Control Act 1961. — Bernama