Pahang latest state to be hit by floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang became the latest state to be hit by floods, bringing the total number of states affected by floods to five, as of this morning.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of flood victims in Terengganu and Kelantan this morning while the situation remains unchanged in Johor and Perak.

In PAHANG, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat informed that a total of 40 flood victims from 13 families were housed in a relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Pia, Raub this morning.

According to the notification that was posted on the website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water in Sungai Keratong in Rompin has passed the danger level while two others, namely Sungai Lipis in Batu Malim, Raub and Sungai Luit in Kampung Subuh, Maran, are at the warning level.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in most districts in Pahang including Raub this morning and in the evening.

In TERENGGANU, the flood situation worsened as the number of victims rose sharply to 11,415 people from 3,326 families, compared to 3,785 people from 1,068 families last night.

The Terengganu JBPN Secretariat, in a statement, said that so far 174 PPS have been opened in seven districts in the state, namely in Besut (65 PPS); Hulu Terengganu (45 PPS); Setiu (38 PPS); Kemaman (12 PPS); Dungun (11 PPS); Marang (two PPS); and Kuala Terengganu (one PPS).

Hulu Terengganu recorded the highest number of flood victims, with 3,998 people from 1,276 families, followed by Besut 3,765 people (1,040 families); Setiu 2,157 people (632 families); Kemaman 1,008 people (277 families); Dungun people victims (84 families); Marang 119 people (14 families); and Kuala Terengganu 13 people (three families).

In KELANTAN, the JPBN Secretariat informed that the number of evacuees increased to 8,645 people from 2,586 families this morning, compared to 5,642 people from 1,679 families last night, with all of them placed in 80 in nine districts, namely Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Machang and Jeli.

According to the website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, water levels in six major rivers were reported to have exceeded their danger levels. The rivers include Sungai Lebir in Kampung Tualang, Kuala Krai at 38.29 metres (m), Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah (24.59 m) and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas (10.61 m).

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims in the Segamat district remained at 75 people from 21 families who were currently taking shelters at three PPS, as of 8 am today.

The Johor JBPN Secretariat, in a statement, said that 34 people were housed at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak; Balai Raya Kg Kuala Paya (27) and Dewan Komuniti Kg Tasek (14).

“All the victims are from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Batu 5 and Kampung Kuala Paya,” it said.

The water level in three rivers was at the warning level, namely Sungai Muar, Buluh Kasap in Segamat at 8.87 m, Sungai Lenik, Ladang Chaah in Segamat (5.76 m) and Sungai Endau, Kampung Labong in Mersing (1.66 m).

In PERAK, the flood situation remained unchanged remained with 49 people from 16 families still taking shelter at two PPS, namely at Dewan Sekolah Menengah Abdul Rahman Talib (SMART) Batu 4, Teluk Intan and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Tiang Darat, Selekoh. - Bernama