Pahang launches health card for 18,000 senior citizens

ROMPIN: The Pahang government today launched a health card programme for senior citizens in the state, with an annual allocation of RM10 million and involving 18,000 recipients, said Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said that the health card programme, worth RM500 per person will be implemented in two phases. The first phase involves a total of 9,009 individuals who are recipients of the Social Welfare Department’s Elderly Assistance programme, beginning today.

In phase two, the remaining recipients will receive their health cards in March; this will involve senior citizens identified by the district office as those who are in need of health assistance.

“Holders of the health cards can seek treatment for general procedures or medical treatment at 50 private clinics appointed as panels. This will give the recipients an alternative to seeking treatment from government health facilities,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said this at a press conference after launching the health card at the Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here today. Also present was state secretary, Datuk Seri Dr Sallehuddin Ishak.

According to the data provided, Kuantan recorded the highest number of recipients at 1,829, followed by Temerloh (1,408), Pekan (1,347), Lipis (996) and Bentong (762).

Asked if the number of participating clinics will be increased, Wan Rosdy said that it would depend on demand and the improvements made based on the current situation, with priority on senior citizens’ comfort and welfare.

“This assistance will be continued in the future and we hope the allocation will be increased so that more senior citizens can benefit from the programme,” he said.

Wan Rosdy also said the launch of the programme demonstrated the state government’s commitment to fulfilling the basic needs of its residents of all ages, which is one of the thrusts in the Pahang 2022 Budget, tabled at the State Legislative Assembly on Dec 6, last year.

Besides health cards for senior citizens, Wan Rosdy also referred to two incentives launched by the state government; the Anak Kebanggaan Pahang to 25,000 newborns this year, involving an allocation of RM5 million, and the Pelajar Kebanggaan Pahang discount card incentive valued at RM4.87 million, distributed to 48,711 poor students. - Bernama