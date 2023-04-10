Pahang MB: RM10,000 incentive for Hangzhou Asiad gold medallist Nur Shazrin

KUANTAN: The Pahang state government is giving a RM10,000 incentive to sailor Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif who won the country’s first gold medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in China.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the decision was made at the state government’s meeting (MMK) today and hoped that the success of Nur Shazrin, who is from Pekan, near here, would be an inspiration to other Pahang athletes.

“On behalf of the people of Pahang, I am very proud of her success, which has brought glory to Malaysia and Pahang on the international stage.

“I also hope that this incentive will encourage Nur Shazrin to excel at the Olympics,” he said in a statement posted on his official website today.

Nur Shazrin, 25, from Kampung Mambang, Pekan, delivered Malaysia’s first gold medal at the ongoing Hangzhou Asiad after emerging as champion in the women’s ILCA 6 event on Sept 27.

That allowed Nur Shazrin to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics on merit.

Nur Shazrin, who represented Pahang in the 2012 edition of the Malaysia Games (Sukma) before being absorbed into the national team in 2017, had also received other awards from the state government.

She was crowned Pahang Sportswoman at the State Sports Awards 2015/2016 and she also won the Special Olympian Award at the Pahang Sports Awards 2019/2020.

The awards were given in recognition of her achievements, including winning gold medals at the 2012 Sukma in Pahang and 2014 Sukma in Perlis; gold at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games; and for representing the country at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. -Bernama