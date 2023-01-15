Pahang PBM state committee, eight divisions disbanded

KUANTAN: Pahang Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) has announced the disbandment of the state committee and eight divisions registered with the Registrar of Societies.

Pahang PBM Information chief Mohd Faizal Helmi (pix) said in a statement to Bernama tonight that the decision was made after unanimous approval from its leadership council in a meeting that took place today.

“The disbandment was due to loss of trust in PBM president (Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien) who broke his promise to make way for PBM founder, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin to lead the party,“ he said.

The eight disbanded divisions are Raub, Indera Mahkota, Kuantan, Paya Besar, Temerloh, Bentong, Bera, and Rompin. - Bernama