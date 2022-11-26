Pahang PH agrees to form state govt with BN

KUANTAN: Pahang Pakatan Harapan (PH) has unanimously agreed to form a state government with Barisan Nasional (BN).

Its chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said in a statement today that the decision was reached at a meeting that he chaired today.

“We hope that the new Pahang state government following the 15th General Election (GE15) can be formed to ensure that the administration of the state government runs smoothly for the benefit of the people,“ he said.

The 16 and eight state seats secured by BN and PH respectively in GE15 have passed the simple majority of 22 seats required to form the state government.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) obtained 17 seats which led to a hung state assembly as no party commanded a simple majority.

Polling for the Tioman seat was postponed to Dec 7 due to the death of PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, on voting day (Nov 19), believed to be due to a heart attack.

However, the result of the Tioman state seat will not allow any party to obtain a simple majority. - Bernama