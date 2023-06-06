Pahang police confirm senior officer detained by MACC

KUANTAN: Pahang police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman has confirmed that one of the state’s district police chiefs was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

Yahaya said police were ready to cooperate with the MACC in its investigations.

“Pahang Police give an assurance that it will not compromise with misconduct, crimes or any violation of the law by officers and personnel,” he said in a brief statement here today.

It is understood that the MACC will be applying for a remand order on the 53-year-old senior police officer tomorrow.

It is learned that the senior officer was detained for allegedly receiving bribes of over RM1 million between 2017 and 2022 as an inducement not to act against entertainment centres. - Bernama