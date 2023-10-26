Pahang receives 900 tonnes of local white rice

KUANTAN: Pahang received 900 tonnes of local white rice (BPT) to be distributed to all districts in the state to meet the demand for the commodity in the market.

Pahang Padi and Rice Regulatory director Hamizan Musa said the BPT will be distributed to five wholesale companies, two each in Kuantan and Maran, including Jengka, and one in Bera.

“This rice has been brought in from Kedah where the harvesting process has just been completed with four of the companies involved each receiving 200 tonnes and the rest to the other company,“ he said.

“It is hoped that this will allow BPT to be available in the market for now and will continue with rice from Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor and so on depending on the harvesting season.”

Hamizan said this to reporters at the BPT Release Programme held at Mumtaz Iman Sdn Bhd (MISB) in Indera Mahkota here today. MISB executive director Hezli Imin Halim was also present at the event.

According to Hamizan, the BPT Release Programme is among measures by the federal government to increase the supply of the staple food, in addition to sales through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP).

He said that he hoped the people of Pahang will buy rice according to their needs and not engage in panic buying.

He also said MISB, a Bumiputera company involved in processing, distributing and marketing rice since 2019, will sell the BPT received to Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin under the SriRaudah Beras Bumi brand. -Bernama