Pahang record highest number of evacuees this evening

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Pahang continued to rise even as those in Johor dropped, while numbers remain the same in Kedah and Terengganu this evening.

In Pahang, evacuees rose to 5,021 people from 1,489 families being housed in 28 relief centres compared to 4,230 people from 1,240 families at 21 centres this morning. Kuantan recorded the highest number of evacuees at 4,908 people in 24 centres, while the remaining 113 people are being housed in four centres in Pekan.

According to the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website, the water levels of Sungai Belat in Sri Damai, Kuantan and Sungai Keratong in Rompin were still above the danger level.

In Johor, the number of evacuees dropped to 59 people in three districts compared to 163 people at 8 am. Three relief centres remained open, one each in Segamat, Mersing and Batu Pahat, and good weather was forecasted for nine districts, with the exception of Kluang, which will receive rain.

Meanwhile, only Sungai Bekok in Batu Pahat was still above danger level with a reading of 18.95 metres, while three rivers were at warning levels.

In Kedah, 26 evacuees at Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Madrasah Insaniah Jangkang, in Kulim have yet to be allowed to return home even though floods have completely receded as the bank of Sungai Kob that collapsed was not yet repaired.

Finally, in Terengganu, the number of evacuees remained the same at 28 people being housed in Sekolah Kebangsaan Lembah Jabor and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Air Putih. - Bernama