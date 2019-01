KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang recorded a deficit budget from 2014 to 2017, according to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix).

The continuos deficit showed an imprudent financial management with the accumulated Pahang State Government’s Consolidated Account on December 31, 2017 at negative RM228 million, he said in a statement today.

“Because of the state’s weak financial management, Pahang is unable to fulfill its debt obligations to the federal government, which is the highest among all states in Malaysia.

“As at December 31, 2018 the state government’s debt to the Federal Goverment was RM3.178 billion,” he added. — Bernama