Pahang records foreign investment of more than RM21b in two years

KUANTAN: Pahang registered a total foreign investment of more than RM21 billion in two years starting from 2021.

State investment, industries, science, technology and innovation committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Nizar Najib said the services and manufacturing sectors were among those that benefited, with investment focused in Bentong and Gebeng while manufacturing, services, farming, and tourism were focused in Pekan, Kuantan, and Rompin.

To attract more foreign investors to Pahang, he said the state government has opened discussions with foreign embassies besides the involvement of the state and federal government agencies such as the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida).

“Besides that, discussions with potential investors had also been actively conducted to convince investors to choose Pahang as the main investment destination,” he said at the Pahang legislative assembly here today.

Mohamad Nizar said investment missions to the countries identified had also been held to expand investment opportunities, with successful cooperation gained from countries such as New Zealand, Uzbekistan, and China.

He was responding to questions from Andansura Rabu (PN-Beserah) who wished to know the total number of foreign investments, investment allocation, and sectors involved as well as state government initiatives to attract new investments to Pahang.

Mohamad Nizar also informed that the state government through Perbadanan Setiausaha Kerajaan (PSK) has created the Invest Pahang website by introducing the Location Centric Approach as an effort to promote investment opportunities in Pahang.

Meanwhile, Pahang transport and health committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff, in response to questions from Hasan Omar (PN-Lanchang), informed that the state government has submitted an application for the allocation of RM414.29 million to repair federal roads and RM200.40 million for state roads. -Bernama