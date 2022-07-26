Pahang regent apologises to activist

PETALING JAYA: The Pahang regent, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has apologised to the head of the Pahang Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) who was called in by cops yesterday for allegedly insulting the royal in a tweet.

“My sincere apologies for being late for the event. I was not feeling well that morning and had to take few precautions for everyone’s safety.

“I really appreciate your time and concern, thank you,“ Tengku Hassanal said in an Instagram story.

He also has asked the police not to pursue investigations involving the activist.

“I just found out about this, I have asked police to leave her alone, please don’t create drama,” he added.

Noor Jehan, who heads the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) Pahang chapter, was summoned for her statement by Kuantan police yesterday.

They wanted to question her about a tweet last week concerning a two-hour wait for an unnamed VIP’s arrival at a tree-planting event on July 18.