Pahang Regent pledges to save the Malayan tiger from extinction

KUANTAN: Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today pledged his solemn duty and responsibility to leave no stone unturned to save the Malayan Tiger from extinction.

He said affirmative steps need to be taken to save the critically endangered animal, which is a symbol of courage and strength of Malaysians.

“If we focus on doing something about it, with strong determination and genuine sincerity, I believe we can save the Malayan Tiger,” he said in a statement here today.

Saving the Malayan Tiger cannot be a solitary effort, he said, as it required full cooperation and collaboration between the federal and state governments, as well as assistance in technology, resources and technical expertise from local and international experts.

In this regard, he called on the Pahang government to take significant measures to preserve and conserve the Malayan Tiger, including setting up an effective enforcement unit to eliminate the threat of poachers.

“Poachers need to be arrested and brought to justice, the main habitat of the Malayan Tiger, which is the greater Taman Negara landscape needs to be protected, and the wildlife corridor network in the Central Forest Spine area must be restored,” he said. — Bernama