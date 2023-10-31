Pahang Regent presents state awards, medals to 198 recipients

TEMERLOH: The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented state awards and medals to 198 recipients.

The ceremony honouring the 64rd birthday of the Pahang ruler was held at Dewan Tun Razak here and was witnessed by Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana and Tengku Arif Temenggong Tengku Fahd Mua'adzam Al-Marhum Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Also present was Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who led the Pahang state administration in the ceremony.

At the investiture ceremony, 14 recipients received the Setia Ahmad Shah Pahang (SAP) award while 34 individuals were bestowed the Setia Mahkota Pahang award. Another 35 received the Ahli Ahmad Shah Pahang award and 38 were conferred the Ahli Mahkota Pahang award.

Twenty-seven individuals were accorded the Pingat Khidmat Cemerlang, 32 received Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji medals, in addition to 18 recipients of the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian medal.

Meanwhile, Royal Pahang Polo Club (RPPC) manager Amran Selamat, who received the AMP award, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and described it as a sweet memory for him and the 39 other RPPC members who received the AMP, PKC and PJK awards.

“It is a different feeling to receive the medal today, even though I have received medals from tournaments before.

“Perhaps this is more personal and emotionally important because it is the first honorary title I have received from Pahang after my involvement with polo for 28 years,“ he said.

Former Kuantan district deputy police chief Supt (R) Abdul Aziz Ahmad, who received the AAP award, also expressed his deep appreciation for the recognition which he considered significant, given his eight years of service in the state beginning from 2009.

The Kuala Lipis native also described the state honour as a ‘joint recognition” for his wife who made many sacrifices in managing the family in Selangor while he was on duty in Kuantan.

“I have many fond memories of my time in Kuantan and had the opportunity to witness the Pahang royal family’s kindness and closeness to the people. I never expected that even though I am no longer in service, I am able to enjoy more fond memories today,“ he said. -Bernama