Pahang revokes logging approval on 40.47 hectares of land in Bukit Makro

KUANTAN: The Pahang Forestry Department (JPNP) confirmed that the state government has revoked the approval of a logging area of 40.47 hectares in Bukit Makro, Maran involving government land, to Amanah Saham Pahang (ASPA) on Jan 17.

The Department, in a statement today, informed the decision was made after the Pahang government made an assessment based on post-flood analysis and took into account the public interest.

Hence, JPNP has instructed all pre-logging activities in the area to be stopped and all machinery involved to be removed.

JPNP said that the approved area was not in a forest reserve area and the required assessment, especially those related to environmental impact, had obtained approval from the departments involved.

“The logging activities at the area have not started yet. Only initial work to clear the production path and construction of a timber yard (matau) on the government land has started.

“However, JPNP has ordered the work to be stopped during the recent monsoon season and floods,“ according to the statement.

The statement was to clarify the issue that went viral on Facebook last Sunday (Feb 13) urging the state government to revoke the logging licence in Bukit Makro forest which was allegedly approved at the end of 2020.

But, it was said that the logging operation was postponed due to the monsoon season. - Bernama