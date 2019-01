PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was present at Istana Abu Bakar in Pahang to oversee the rehearsal for proclamation of the Tengku Ampuan Pahang and Tengku Mahkota Pahang.

The state Ruler had arrived at the Seri Balairung at about 11.40am to review the rehearsal of his consort Tunku Azizah Maimunah Iskandariah and eldest son, Tengku Panglima Besar Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, as the Tengku Ampuan Pahang and Tengku Mahkota Pahang, respectively.

The proclamations are scheduled to be held tomorrow.