PEKAN: The Pahang royal institution is creating its own history today with the proclamation of the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang and the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, an occasion much-awaited by the people of the state.

Seen as a milestone event steeped in tradition, the ceremony will take place at the Balairung Seri, Istana Abu Bakar here.

Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar will be proclaimed as the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, while Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah as the new Tengku Mahkota of Pahang.

The ceremony scheduled for 10.30am will be attended by more than 1,500 guests, comprising members of the royal families, state government and community leaders.

The appointments of Tunku Azizah and Tengku Hassanal were decided by the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at a meeting of the Pahang Royal Council last Tuesday.

Tunku Azizah, born on Aug 5, 1960 at Istana Bukit Stulang Johor Bahru, is the fifth Tengku Ampuan in the modern era of the Pahang sultanate.

The title of Tengku Ampuan Pahang is reserved for the consort of the current ruler or sultan, of noble birth, as enshrined in the Pahang State Constitution.

Tengku Hassanal was born on Sept 17, 1995 at the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan, Kuantan. He was named the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang to replace his father, who was proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang on Jan 15. — Bernama