Pahang sends more flood aid to Johor

KUANTAN: Pahang has sent another round of flood aid worth over RM50,000 to Johor to help reduce the burden of residents affected by the disaster, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pic) said.

He said as a state with experience dealing with flood situations, the Pahang government truly understands and is concerned about the plight of flood victims in Johor.

Among the necessities channelled to the state are 100 units of mattresses, 200 units of mats, 250 packs of diapers, 500 units of hygiene kits and 750 units of refreshment kits.

“This aid will be sent to Parit Sulung because I was made to understand that the situation there is quite bad. Since our state is often hit by floods, we can understand how they feel, and that is why we send help in the form of goods,” he told reporters after flagging off the aid mission here today.

Also present was state Social Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Sabariah Saidan.

Last Friday, Pahang sent the first round of flood aid worth almost RM80,000 to Johor.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said the state government did not rule out the possibility of sending volunteers to conduct clean-up work in Johor, but the focus is now on the Rompin district, which was also hit by floods. - Bernama