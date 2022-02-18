Pahang signs RM5.5 bln investment deals

KUANTAN: The Pahang government today signed investment deals worth RM5.5 billion involving six projects in the Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin districts as well as the development of tourism-related mobile applications.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the investment deals involving state statutory bodies and investors from Singapore, China, Thailand and South Korea could boost economic growth in various sectors in Pahang.

“They will also create more job opportunities for the people of Pahang, especially the youths, which is the initiative, strategic planning and ongoing commitment of the state government,“ he said in a statement here today.

Among the investment projects is the proposed development of an electric power plant in Tanjung Agas, Pekan with an investment value of RM4.21 billion between TGA Solutions Sdn Bhd (TGAS) and Pekan Power Plant Sdn Bhd from South Korea. Also Pahang Go Sdn Bhd and M-Trip Sdn Bhd from China have signed an agreement for a tourism mobile application project with an investment value of RM66 million.

Perbadanan Setiausaha Kerajaan (PSK) signed three agreements including with Ciptaan Gabungan Global Sdn Bhd (Golden Prosperous International Pte Ltd) from Singapore in relation to a 40-hectare manganese alloy production plant project in Gebeng, Kuantan with an investment value of RM1 billion.

The other two are a farming project in Rompin with a Thai company involving 52 hectares of high-tech shrimp and fish farming worth RM105 million with BAF Aqua Sdn Bhd (BAF Pte Ltd) and a shrimp farming aquaculture park project over 64 hectares with an investment value of RM40 million with Golden Sea Farm (M) Sdn Bhd.

Pahang State Development Corporation (PKNP) has signed an agreement with IBN Lovocean Sdn Bhd (South Ocean Development LLP) from Singapore for a 93-hectare Rompin Eco Tourism Park tourism project on the Rompin-Pekan border with an investment value of RM90 million.

Wan Rosdy said the state government is committed in providing a conducive environment and convincing political stability to attract investors to expand their business and invest in Pahang.

He said that this year, the state government has set key performance indicators (KPIs) for Pahang investments worth RM18 billion, after having successfully attracted investments worth RM10.8 billion, including RM9.8 billion in international investments, in 2021. — Bernama