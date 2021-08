KUANTAN: The Pahang State Legislative Assembly today congratulated Bera Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his appointment as the 9th Prime Minister.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the Pahang people are proud with Ismail Sabri’s appointment as he is the third prime minister to be from the state, after Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He said what made the Pahang people prouder was that Ismail Sabri’s appointment and conferment of the instrument of appointment were by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah, who is also the Sultan of Pahang.

“His (Ismail Sabri’s) selection was made through a thorough process and in accordance with the law, apart from it being made on merit based on his party position and in the federal government, as well as in terms of his academic qualification.

“I hope all parties give their full cooperation to him so that he can carry out his duties effectively, especially in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impact,” he said during the State Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Earlier, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah opened the State Assembly sitting which was held in compliance with standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Before the session started, Pahang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ishak Muhamad informed the assembly that Rosli Abdul Jabar (PAS-Tanjung Lumpur) and Datuk Mohd Fadil Osman (BN-Kemayan) could not attend the sitting as they were in self-quarantine after being found to be close contacts of Covid-19 patients.

The sitting continues tomorrow.- Bernama