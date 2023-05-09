Pahang State Assembly conveys condolences to Johari Harun’s family

KUANTAN: The Pahang state legislative assembly today expressed condolences to the family of State Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun who died in the Aug 17 light aricraft crash in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Pahang assembly speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin (pix), who delivered his speech before the start of the question-and-answer session at Wisma Sri Pahang here, could not hold back his tears when reading the deceased’s brief profile.

“Indeed sustenance, marriage and death are in the hands of Allah SWT and though the days go by and time passes quickly, we still remember the sadness especially when receiving the news of Johari’s passing.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and pray that his wife Datin Seri Maziah Samsudin will remain strong during this trying time. Al-Fatihah and may Allah SWT showers mercy on the deceased’s soul and may he be placed among the righteous,“ he said.

Mohd Sharkar then called on Muslim assemblymen to recite Al-Fatihah for the deceased, while the non-Muslims observed a minute of silence.

Johari, 53, was among the 10 victims who died when the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft from Langkawi, crashed in Bandar Elmina, moments before it was due to land at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang. -Bernama