KUANTAN: The state government has started the process of acquiring land for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project in the state on Oct 30, after it was postponed on July 3, the Pahang state legislative assembly was told today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said, in total, the ECRL project in Pahang which will pass through Kuantan, Maran, Bera and Temerloh will involve 978,767ha of land from various land status.

“This will include 379,184ha of state government land, private land (542.58ha), forest reserves (44,074ha) and Federal land (12,929ha),” he told the assembly in Wisma Sri Pahang here.

Wan Rosdy said this in reply to a question from Mohd Sofian Abd Jalil (PAS-Luit) who wanted to know about the status of the land in Pahang involved in the ECRL project.

Meanwhile, state Human Resources, Youth, Sports and Non-governmental Organisations Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain said Pahang athletes who will take part in the Malaysian Games (Sukma) 2020 will have to undergo a compulsory pre-games doping test six months before the start of the games.

In reply to a question from Datuk Mustapa Long (BN-Padang Tengku), he said the decision was made by the Pahang Sports Council (PSC) to prevent the occurrence of athletes’ involvement in illicit substances.

“This test involves sports that have a high risk of substance abuse especially in the athletes’ food supplements and the test will be fully managed by the Malaysian Anti-Doping Agency (Adamas).

He said stern action will also be taken towards athletes who were involved with doping issues such as allowances suspension for both athletes and their coaches so that they will work as a team to avoid the problem.

“The PSC will obtain the full report of athletes with doping issues from the related association and Adamas, and based on the report, an internal trial will be held involving the athletes, coaches and associations,” he said. — Bernama