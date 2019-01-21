Pahang state govt mulls seizing land of errant quit rent payers

TANAH RATA: Pahang land owners must pay quit rent to the state government or risk having their land confiscated if they fail to do so for five consecutive years.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the state government is mulling such action as the overdue quit rent payments have reached RM81 million.

“It’s a huge sum. The state government does not intend to seize the land but it’s in consideration.”

“For example, if it is a sizeable piece of land which yielded crops such as Musang King and palm fruit and yet the quit rent is not serviced for five consecutive years on purpose, we will seize the land,“ he said to reporters after launching the Puncak Arabella Hall, here, today.

However, Wan Rosdy said land forfeiture will not be carried out against those proven to be incapable of paying quit rent.

“Please pay the quit rent so that the government can reuse the money for other things,“ he said. — Bernama