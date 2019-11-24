Pahang to approve more land for Makmur houses

KUANTAN: The Pahang government will approve more land for the Makmur Housing Project to enable low income earners in the state to own homes.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the move was part of carrying out the government duty of providing infrastructure and basic needs including housing which were among the primary need of the people.

‘’Indeed, the Makmur Housing Project is aimed at ensuring the less well-to-do can own homes because the price at RM80,000 a unit is very cheap, on the condition the applicant does not have a home yet.

‘’Actually, the state government does not profit, but in fact, losses revenue because the developers do not have to pay land premiums, but we sacrifice for the well-being of the people,’’ he told a media conference after launching the Kampung Tiram Makmur Housing Project, here today.

The project, which was developed by Zon Majuria Sdn Bhd on a 40.4-hectare (ha) land, involved the construction of 635 units of 800 square foot houses, with the first phase (100 units) expected to be completed in 2022.

Wan Rosdy also said, to date, the Kampung Tiram Makmur Housing Project received 1,700 applications, adding that those who were not able to buy a house at the project should exercise patience as there would be more of such schemes in the near future.

For example, Wan Rosdy said the state government was in the process of approving a 404 ha site to build 10,000 units of affordable houses in Indera Sempurna here, which would also involve 3,000 units of Makmur houses.

In Pahang, other than Makmur houses, the state government was also developing the 1Malaysia Housing Project (PR1MA) involving the constructions of three-bedroom houses with two bathrooms which were sold for as low as RM150,000. - Bernama