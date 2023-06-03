Pahang to channel cash aid to households affected by floods: MB

ROMPIN: The Pahang government will provide monetary assistance to heads of households (KIR) who have been hit by the current flood disaster, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the state government will adopt the previous standard operating procedures (SOPs) of providing monetary assistance, such as that given to victims who move to a temporary relief centre.

However, he did not specify the amount of assistance to be given.

During the floods in January this year, each KIR in Pahang affected by the disaster received RM1,000 in aid from the federal government, channelled through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), and an additional RM500 from the state government.

Wan Rosdy also said that the state government will mobilise a team of volunteers to help with the cleaning-up process once the flood recedes.

“I hope that all flood victims will comply with the instructions issued by the authorities, whether they are asked to evacuate or if they have not been allowed to return home due to safety factors, to avoid unwanted incidents,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said this to reporters after visiting the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Gemok, here today, which has been open for the past two days to house 466 people.

He also said that the state government will submit an application for a permanent bridge to be built to replace the road damaged by the floods, on the main road of Felda Selancar here.

“I had a discussion with the Public Works Department (JKR) and the department suggested that a bridge be built instead of a new road, because of the risk of the road being damaged again (if a similar disaster occurs),” he said.

In addition, the state government allocated RM200,000 to construct a temporary road to a palm oil mill in Felda Selancar 2A, which was also damaged by the floods, to ensure that the delivery of palm fruit by residents was unaffected.

Wan Rosdy said that the district’s JKR is currently making an assessment of the value of the damage caused by the floods which occurred over the past five days.

Apart from Rompin, other districts which have been affected by floods are Raub, Maran, Jerantut, Pekan, Bera and Temerloh. - Bernama