Pahang to implement strategies to save Malayan Tigers

KUANTAN: The state government will be implementing the proposal submitted by the National Tiger Implementation Working Group (MyTWG) in efforts to protect the Malayan Tiger, said Pahang State Tourism, Cultural, Environment, Plantation and Commodities Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin.

He said it involves, among others, strategies to further enhance efforts to stop the decline in the Malayan Tiger population by conducting patrols, enforcement and having boots on the ground as well as preserving and conserving its natural habitat.

In addition, the state government will also provide innovative financial instruments and the Malayan Tiger habitat accreditation scheme to ensure its survival.

“The state government is committed to implementing strategies to save Malayan tigers. This is a campaign to save the wildlife, which is estimated to be less than 200 left in the wild in the peninsula, with Pahang recording the highest number of tigers out of eight states,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Enactment Bill (2022) 2021 at the State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

He said this is worrying as Malaysia will lose the Malayan Tiger species within five to 10 years should no drastic actions be taken immediately to address the matter.

“Following the issue, the Pahang government, which is a member of the MyTWG has examined and endorsed the proposed strategic actions for the conservation of the Malayan Tiger,” he added.

Meanwhile, state Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norolazali Sulaiman informed that the Public Works Department has completed 12 road infrastructure projects in the state under the Works Ministry and Ministry of Rural Development, adding that a total of 35 projects are currently underway and 17 projects are still in the planning stage.

Meanwhile, he said six landslide incidents were reported during the northeast monsoon season this year.

The sitting resumes tomorrow. — Bernama