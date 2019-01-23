Pahang to pay Camerons ‘Tok Batin’ allowances?

KUALA LIPIS: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said today the Pahang government was prepared to take over the payment of allowances to the ‘tok batin’ (Orang Asli chiefs) in Cameron Highlands if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government did not wish to do so.

Mohamad, who is discharging the duties of the Umno president, said the matter was discussed with Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He spoke to reporters after attending a meeting of the Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery here.

Mohamad was asked to comment on a statement on Facebook recently claiming that the tok batin in Cameron Highlands had been confined to a hotel in Brinchang with the aim of forcing them to vote for the PH candidate in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election on Saturday.

Pahang PKR chairman Fuziah Salleh has denied that the tok batin had been threatened or given offers to secure votes.

The by-election is a four-cornered contest among M. Manogaran of PH, Ramli Mohd Noor of BN and two independents, Wong Seng Yee and Sallehudin Ab Talib.

The by-election is being held following the Election Court’s nullification of the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of BN in the 14th General Election due to vote-buying. — Bernama