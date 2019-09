TEMERLOH: The state government will set up a Department of Women to help increase the participation of Pahang women in development programmes especially in rural areas.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said the department would basically involved 11 positions and would work with a newly formed non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Pahang Women’s Council.

The council will be chaired by the only woman in the Pahang State Executive Council, Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin, who is the state Culture, Unity and Social Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman.

“The state government has also approved an annual grant to the Women’s Council worth RM140,000 for 14 parliamentary constituencies statewide which allowing each area to carry out its own activities.

“It is the commitment of the state government to continue empowering women in various fields including providing equal opportunities for them to develop the state together,“ he said in his speech when launching state-level Women’s Day at Dato’ Zaharuddin Kassim Hall here today. — Bernama