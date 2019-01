KUANTAN: The Pahang state government has decided to take back the state-owned four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle used in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election campaign that went viral on social media today.

Pahang state secretary Datuk Seri Dr Salehuddin Ishak said the vehicle was actually loaned to a ministry for the official use of a deputy minister.

“However, after being affixed with several logos of a political party, I have ordered the vehicle to be returned immediately,“ he said in a statement on his Facebook account today.

Salehuddin added that he had to explain the issue after he was bombarded by netizen’s questions pertaining to the image of the vehicle that was affixed with several logos of a political party contesting in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election.

The picture, which was circulating on social media also received reaction from opposition leaders including former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who cynically said he was thinking of doing test drive the vehicle. — Bernama