Pahang Umno appoints eight officers including five new committee chairmen

KUANTAN: Pahang Umno has appointed eight officers including five new committee chairmen, in an effort to help the party remain relevant and to gain the support of the people.

Pahang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the appointments were made at the party’s first meeting for the 2023-2026 term, which convened here today.

“I hope that the appointed leadership will perform their duties with full responsibility, trust and dedication.

“These appointments are expected to help Pahang Umno to rise again, remain relevant and continue to be trusted by the people of Pahang, especially to face the 16th General Election (GE16),” he said in a statement.

The appointments involve five assemblymen. They are Muadzam Shah assemblyman Razali Kassim as Secretary; Benta assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak (Treasurer); Dong assemblyman Fadzli Mohamad (Information chief); Kerdau assemblyman Datuk Seri Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad (Religious Affairs Committee chairman) and Guai assemblywoman Datuk Sabariah Saidan (Women and Family Affairs Committee chairman).

Also appointed is the State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin as state Umno People Representatives’ Secretariat Committee chairman, while former deputy home minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said was appointed as the Membership and Legal Committee chairman.

Meanwhile, former state Culture, Unity, Social Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin was appointed as the state Umno Cadre and Training Committee chairman. - Bernama