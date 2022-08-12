Pahang Umno ready to replace Najib if needed: Report

PETALING JAYA: Umno has indicated its readiness to face “any possibility” that will follow the outcome of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s ongoing trial verdict, Malaysiakini reports.

Pahang Umno information chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Ahmad reportedly said the party will not have a problem preparing suitable candidates for the 15th general election, including replacing Najib in Pekan, if needed.

“We have many candidates who can stand in Pekan, not just Najib.

“Pahang Umno has no issues in terms of candidates. Pahang Umno is also ready for all possibilities,“ Syed Ibrahim told Malaysiakini.

He said this when asked to comment on speculations that Najib’s eldest son, Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib will be fielded to stand under the Parliament seat in GE15.

According to The Straits Times, Mohd Nizar has been talked up for a candidacy in next general election.