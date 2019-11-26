Paint-splashing incident due to dissatisfaction, say police

JOHOR BARU: Police believe the incident where the service centre of the Johor Baru MP was splashed with red paint this morning was sparked by dissatisfaction over political matters.

Johor Baru Selatan district police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said police are investigating the case as committing mischief and criminal intimidation under Sections 427 and 506 of the Penal Code.

“There was no closed-circuit TV in the area and checks in the office premises showed that there were no signs of break-in or other damage,” he said in a statement here.

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir’s special officer found that the office had been vandalised when she went to open it at 7.20am.

Shahrurinain said a slaughtered black feathered chicken was left at the front of the office door with a note containing offensive words. - Bernama