Painter charged with murdering sister

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26: A painter pleaded not guilty in the High Court here today to a charge with murdering his sister.

Lim Poo Teck, 50, made the plea before judicial commissioner Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid.

He was charged with the murder of Lim Poh Ling, 38, at a house in Jinjang Utara here between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on Jan 21, 2020.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The court set March 26 for mention and appointment of counsel.

Deputy public prosecutor N. Joy Jothi prosecuted.- Bernama