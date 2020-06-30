PAIP assistant manager sentenced to prison, fine, for accepting bribe

KUANTAN: The sessions court here today ordered that an assistant manager with the Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) be sentenced to two weeks’ jail and fined RM20,000 after he pleaded guilty to two charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM2,000, five years ago.

Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib also ordered that the sentence imposed on Mohd Azeri Mohd Noor, 51, be extended six months if the accused failed to pay the fine.

The accused was charged with receiving the bribe from a businessman who deposited the money into his bank account at the Raub branch of Bank Simpanan Nasional near here on August 7, 2015 and September 21, 2015.

The transactions, each amounting to RM1,000, was allegedly payment for the accused to facilitate the tender management process for a project to design, build, complete and certify the water treatment plant in Sungai Bilut, Raub to a contracting company owned by the businessman.

For the offence, the accused was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which is punishable under Section 24 of the same act which provides for a jail sentence of up to 20 years and a fine five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Prosecution was conducted by MACC deputy public prosecutor Wan Shahruddin Wan Ladin. - Bernama