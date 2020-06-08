Pair of foreign maids wanted for allegedly stealing RM60k in valuables

KUALA LUMPUR: Two foreign maids who allegedly fled from their employer’s house with about RM60,000 in cash and valuables are being sought by police.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said today that the 59-year-old employer found both his foreign maids missing at about 8.30am on Sunday.

He said upon checking, the businessman found RM2,800, gold jewellery and two cellphones missing from the house.

“Cash and valuables should be stored in a safe and not exposed to strangers including domestic maids,“ Noor Azmi said in advising the public.

Police are looking for two Indonesian women - identified as Diana, 25 and Erna, 24 – to assist in investigations.

Noor Azmi said those with information on their whereabouts should contact the nearest police station or Ampang Jaya police at 03-42897222.