PUTRAJAYA: The Pakatan Harapan government has remained a cohesive coalition without much open arguments since taking power on May 9, 2018.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said it has not been easy as the political parties in it have different ideas on how to govern the country.

“They will stay together and we consist of five different political parties, one which is not even in the coalition. Where can you find that?” he said at a press conference after chairing the National Committee meeting on government promises today.

He also said the most important agenda for the PH government is to combat and weed out corruption.

“We have set up many new agencies, and passed many laws on corruption,” he said. “It has reached the point where big and small corrupt practises are slowly eroding.

“We are also not known as a kleptocratic country. Our people are in Vienna to take part in the world effort to combat corruption.”

He added the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, which was recently introduced as the official government policy, is being welcomed by the people, and Malaysia has experienced a smooth transition without much hindrance from the Cabinet or even the government machinery.

Meanwhile, when asked about the arrest of Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Mahathir said the country will follow the Asean principle by not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

“We wanted to deport her and we are trying to find any country that can take her.”

When asked to comment on whether he would ask the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to sack Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, Mahathir said he is not in the business of sacking people.

“Sometimes they make mistakes. I would like to sack some of the opposition members because of mistakes but we have the rule of law. Unless something very serious happens, I don’t sack people.”

He was responding to news that the Opposition in Parliament called for the sacking of Thomas due to his alleged interference in several court cases.