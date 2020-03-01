Pakatan Harapan presidential council calls for Parliament to sit on March 9

PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan presidential council had a meeting and decided to call for the Parliament to begin its session on March 9 as scheduled.

“This is the best chance to determine the support for the Prime Minister and end the uncertain political crisis now,“ the council said in a statement today.

It also announced that Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) has been appointed as Pakatan Harapan secretary-general following the departure of Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who defected from PKR together with Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.