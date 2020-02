PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan presidential council welcomes the decision made by the Yang Dipertuan Agong to make a decision and find a solution that is in line with the Federal Constitution with regards to the issue of appointing a Prime Minister.

“The presidential council believes that Pakatan Harapan’s nominee, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has gotten the largest number of nomination from the MPs based in the process set by the Yang Dipertuan Agong the other day,“ said the council in a statement today.

They also said they believed that Anwar should be given a chance to meet the Agong to prove that he has the confidence of the majority towards him.

“We believe in the due process, discretion and the wisdom of His Majesty to find a solution in the process of appointing a Prime Minister,“ they said.