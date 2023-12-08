Pakatan Harapan secures two seats in Kelantan

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan has secured the Kota Lama (N09) and Ampangan (N14) seats in Kelantan.

Tengku Zamrah Tengku Sulaiman who contested her Ampangan seat won 6,054 votes beating Perikatan Nasional candidate Muhammad Ghazali Zainal Abidin who gained only 5,725 votes and Independent candidate Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek who only managed to secure 3,079 votes, reported NST.

Meanwhile, Kota Lama candidate Dr. Hafidzah Mustakim won 9,691 votes as opposed to PAS candidate Zamri Ismail who secured 9,489 votes only while Parti Rakyat Malaysia candidate Tan Boon Kian won 126 votes and Independent candidate Izat Bukhary Ismail Bukhary only took home 85 votes, according to Astro Awani.