Pakatan Harapan to support proposed MA63-related constitutional amendments

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will support the proposed amendments to the Federal Constitution with regard to the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) if the motion is tabled by the government in Parliament next week.

The PH Presidential Council in a statement today said that PH would support the amendment to the Constitution to strengthen the rights of the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

“We hope this amendment will intensify efforts to implement all matters stipulated in MA63 in order to uphold justice for Sabah and Sarawak,“ read the statement.

On Oct 19, the Special Council on the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MKMA63) reportedly agreed to the proposed amendments to Article 1 (2) and Article 160 (2) of the Federal Constitution which would reinstate the status of Sarawak and Sabah as equal partners with Peninsular Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (pix) said MKMA63 had agreed with the proposed amendments to be tabled at the next parliamentary session.-Bernama