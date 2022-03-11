Pakatan launches action plan

KLANG: Pakatan Harapan (PH) aims to develop a Malaysia that is sustainable, caring, compassionate, prosperous, innovative and guided by respect and trust.

The coalition outlined 10 priorities in its manifesto, called the Harapan Action Plan, to be executed if it forms the government after the 15th general election (GE15).

It said its priorities will be to address pressing issues faced by the people such as the rising cost of living and inflation, unemployment, economic opportunities, education and health concerns.

“PH is confident its manifesto will appeal to the voters more than that of Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional, as we emphasise changes and reforms to the political landscape in Malaysia,” said its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at a press conference to launch the manifesto, he denied that it was merely a populist move and said it represented what the people wanted from the post-GE15 government.

“To effectively execute the solutions enshrined in our manifesto, it has to be something close to the grassroots and therefore, it has to be what the people want.”

Anwar also said PH would not adopt the same 100 days indicator to measure its successes and performance as it did when it was the government for 22 months, but instead look at the current financial capability of the country if it won the election.

“In line with the Kita Boleh! (We Can) slogan, the Harapan Action Plan seeks to ensure the people thrive holistically through robust economic growth, recovered public confidence through good governance and steadfast preparation in the face of any future disruptions.

“PH is determined to rebuild Malaysia from the rubble of devastation brought about in the past 30 months. With the commitment of our leaders and a clear mandate delivered by the people on Nov 19, we can develop a Malaysia that is more sustainable, caring and compassionate, prosperous, innovative and guided by respect and trust. The policies included in our manifesto can propel Malaysia into a future filled with promise,” said Anwar.

Among the 10 priorities is managing the cost of living, as the coalition feels the pressures on the people, including those caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, have spiked and triggered an alarming increase in the price of goods.

“To relieve the people’s burden, Harapan is committed to eliminating cartels, ensuring sufficient supply of food products and increasing the workforce in agriculture to guarantee food security,” Anwar said.

PH also intends to create a clean and trustworthy system of governance by strengthening the integrity of institutions, safeguarding parliamentary sovereignty as the core pillar of democracy and guaranteeing media freedom and the people’s freedom of expression.

Other priorities are economic opportunities for youths, building disaster mitigation measures, eliminating gender inequality, enhancing women’s socioeconomic participation, empowering Sabah and Sarawak through the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and improving the competitiveness of Malaysians, especially vulnerable groups.