Pakatan new faces raring to go

PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) lineup for parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15) consists of many new faces with a background in youth activism.

One such person is Jufitri Joha, 43, who will be making his debut in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan. Introduced as part of a list of new faces, Jufitri is recognised for his long track record in youth empowerment.

He believes his experience in heading the Malaysian Youth Council from October 2018 to March 2022 has provided him valuable exposure to policy-making issues concerning Malaysian youth.

But will his “experience” be enough to unseat Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, popularly known as Tok Mat, who has been named to contest in Rembau in place of caretaker Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin?

“Apart from my work locally, I have international experience that can significantly contribute to taking Rembau to new heights. The time has come for voters in Rembau to decide by choosing the best candidates each party has to offer,” he told theSun.

Jufitri said what sets him apart from Tok Mat is his ability to relate to youths since he is young too. He said having managed youth councils and organisations, he would be able to give hope to young voters, especially those who are upset with the current political scene dominated by veteran politicians.

On being the underdog against a heavyweight, Jufitri said: “It is not about challenging Tok Mat or anyone else I am running against, but rather, what I can bring to the table to contribute effectively to Rembau voters.”

Jufitri said he has identified key issues that need to be addressed to improve the quality of life for voters there, encompassing career opportunities, education, the digital economy, housing and tourism.

“After long years of working with youths, I understand what they want and need. I have observed that young people in this area need a place for them to conduct activities and have someone to guide them.

“By leveraging on my local and international networks, I believe there are possibilities to turn Rembau into a tourism hub as it is full of historical sites and interesting tourist attractions.”

Another fresh face who will be contesting in the Hang Tuah Jaya seat in Malacca is activist turned politician Adam Adli, 33.

He said never in his wildest dreams has he ever imagined he would be vying for votes in his hometown.

“I am grateful and eager to serve the people of Hang Tuah Jaya. The constituency is quite developed. It’s a transportation hub and centre for small and medium businesses.

“So, the next step is to improve and sustain the facilities there as well as tackle several problems that have persisted for a long time.”

Adam added that the problems include issues such as floods and traffic congestion in the area.

“These matters require an in-depth understanding of the problems and a larger framework to solve them at the root.”

On social activism and politics among youth, Adam said it was important for those with an activist background to contribute more to society.

“This is how we challenge ourselves, it’s about time we prove that we are not just people who only know how to make demands, but can be excellent policymakers in the future too.”