PONTIAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Karmaine Sardini is using the Tanjung Piai by-election campaign to reach out to voters to better understand their problems.

The Tanjung Piai Bersatu division chief said the campaign also offered him a good opportunity to explain the government’s plans for voters in the parliamentary constituency and other parts of the country.

Karmaine, 66, said for this he would be visiting all polling district centres (PDM) and would not be selective on the locations for his campaign rounds.

“I will try to meet all residents especially Tanjung Piai voters ... and I have to focus on all (PDM) without only basing it on results of the 14th general election because we have to meet all in a parliamentary constituency as every area has different problems,” he told reporters after attending a ‘Kopitiam Froum’ programme at Pekan Nanas, near here, today.

Asked on allegations that PH programmes during the current campaign were not so well received, Karmaine said he was not worried about this.

“Like this morning’s programme, it (turnout) is normal for a morning event. Many are at work but we still have to conduct the programme,“ he said.

Early voting for the by-election is on Nov 12 and polling is on Nov 16.

The by-election is a six-cornered fight involving Karmaine, BN’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz and independent candidates Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, on Sept 21.

In GE14, Md Farid of PH won the seat by a 524-vote majority in a three-cornered contest against Wee and Nordin Othman of PAS. — Bernama