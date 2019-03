IPOH: A Pakistani man was sentenced to a month’s jail and fined RM10,000, in default six months’ jail, by the Sessions Court here today for bribing a police inspector.

Judge S. Indra Nehru handed down the sentence on Syed Ijaz Ali Shah, 28, who is a retail shop assistant, after the man pleaded guilty to the charge.

Syed Ijaz was charged with offering RM150 to Inspector Abdul Wahed Hamid, who heads the Sungai Siput Utara police station, as an inducement for the police officer to not take action against his friend for allegedly abusing his social visit pass.

The offence was committed at the Sungai Siput Utara police station at 1.30pm last March 20.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission R. Kumuthambal prosecuted, while lawyer R. Rajasegaran represented the accused. — Bernama