KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for two Pakistani men to help investigations into a RM36,000 visa document fraud case last May.

The two individuals were identified as Naseem, in his 50’s and Muhammad Asadullah, aged 28, whose last known address was A-13A-03, D-Pines Condominium, Jalan Cempaka 6, Taman Nirwana, Ampang.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff said a check with the Immigration Department also found that their visas were fake.

“We also received a complaint from a Pakistani citizen about visa fraud by both suspects,“ he told a press conference at the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters here.

He said Muhammad Asadullah had been called before to provide his statement and had even falsely accused a police personnel of asking for a RM7,000 bribe to resolve the case.

“The police personnel was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and remanded for four days last September,“ he said. — Bernama