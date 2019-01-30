Palestine NGO appreciates Malaysia’s stand on Israel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Palestinian Cultural Organisation Malaysia (PCOM) Tuesday conveyed its appreciation to the Malaysian Government for its strong pro-Palestine stand in banning Israeli athletes from entering Malaysia.

According to a PCOM statement, its delegation led by chairman Muslim Imran met Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Steven Sim at his office in Putrajaya yesterday to express appreciation as well as discuss means of cooperation between the two sides.

The statement said the deputy minister in his welcoming speech emphasised that the Palestinian struggle was a humanitarian struggle for justice and freedom which all Malaysians, regardless of their background should support.

He also called for more communication between the peoples and institutions of the two nations in their best interest.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said on Jan 10 that the government maintained its stand of prohibiting Israeli athletes from competing in the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in Kuching, Sarawak from July 29 to Aug 4.

On Sunday, the International Paralympic Committee stripped Malaysia of its right to host the championship, saying that the Malaysian Home Ministry failed to provide the necessary guarantees that Israeli swimmers could participate in the championships safely and free from discrimination. — Bernama