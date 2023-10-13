Palestine solidarity: Use peaceful channels, stay clear of conflict areas - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) today advised the public to express solidarity with the people of Palestine through peaceful means and channels.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said the public wishing to provide any form of assistance is also advised to check the credentials of aid management representatives to avoid falling victim to scammers.

“The public should be careful to not fall into traps set by irresponsible individuals seeking personal gain. Prayers and moral support from the people of Malaysia are the best solidarity for the oppressed Palestinians,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) will also increase monitoring and enforce stringent measures if any party tries to take advantage of the situation.

Razarudin also advised the public not to travel to conflict areas for safety reasons.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives on both sides since Oct 7. -Bernama